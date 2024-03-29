Advertisement

South Korean actress, Han So Hee recently took a stand against the relentless speculation surrounding her romantic involvement with fellow actor Ryu Jun Yeol. Addressing the ongoing online harassment, she took to her Instagram on March 29 to clarify the situation and express her frustration.

What did Han So Hee say about accusations against her?

In a now-deleted post, Han So Hee furiously denied allegations of her relationship being a 'transit relationship', asserting that her romance with Ryu Jun Yeol commenced only after his previous connection with Lee Hyeri had ended. Notably, she also called out Hyeri who was his co-star from Reply 1988 and urged her to reach out directly after failed attempts to establish contact.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the silence maintained by "one person involved in this matter," presumably referring to Ryu Jun Yeol, Han So Hee's post coincided with a significant report from South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports. The report disclosed that her request for Ryu Jun Yeol to openly discuss their relationship had allegedly been rebuffed by the actor's representatives, despite her agency's efforts to encourage cooperation.

Did Han So Hee lose out on work due to her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol?

Following the deletion of her Instagram post, Han So Hee apologised and attributed her actions to her sometimes impulsive nature. Meanwhile, amidst the dating scandal, reports emerged of Han So Hee losing endorsement deals with NH Bank and Chum Churum, a popular soju brand. However, her agency, 9ato Entertainment, clarified that these terminations were unrelated to the relationship controversy, having been finalised prior.

Han Sohee shares a lengthy statement and apology regarding her situation with Hyeri and Ryu Junyeol in a now-deleted Instagram post:



Supporting this clarification, recent reports on March 28 revealed Han So Hee's new role as the global brand ambassador for the renowned American home appliance brand, Shark. This has also made her the first Asian endorsement model for the brand. Hyeri and Ryu continue to stay mum over the entire matter.