Advertisement

Amidst ongoing speculation surrounding their alleged relationship, South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have officially ended their romance, just two weeks after making their dating news public. Confirmation of the breakup came from representatives of Ryu Jun Yeol, who stated, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.”

What more do we know about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol?

Recently, Han So Hee took to social media to express her frustrations and reignited the infamous love triangle involving herself, Jun Yeol, and Lee Hyeri. In a lengthy message, she called out her now ex-boyfriend for his silence amidst the disputable discussions and expressed her frustration with his lack of response. She also reportedly requested to disclose the timeline of their relationship, although this plea was denied by Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives.

How was Hyeri involved in the entire controversy?

Facing online harassment and speculation about overlapping relationships, Han So Hee returned to Instagram on March 29, mentioning Hyeri in her post and expressing her desire for direct communication. However, her approach was met with criticism from fans, who felt it was unnecessary to involve Hyeri in the conversation.

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol traces back to March when Dispatch's reports captured them vacationing in Hawaii.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol?

According to South Korean media, Hyeri and Ryu's relationship started deteriorating around June 2023 leading to their official breakup in November 2023 after seven years together. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol met at a photo exhibition on November 15, well after Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship with Hyeri had ended. Their relationship didn't begin with love at first sight but developed gradually.