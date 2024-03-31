×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Han So Hee Takes A Dig At Ex Boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol With Now-deleted Cryptic Post

In her blog post, Han So Hee uploaded a famous photo of Nicole Kidman looking free after her divorce from Tom Cruise, after her split with Ryu Jun Yeol.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amidst ongoing speculation surrounding their alleged relationship, South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol officially ended their romance, just two weeks after making their dating news public. Confirmation of the breakup came from representatives of Ryu Jun Yeol, who stated, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.” Minutes later the Nevertheless shared her reaction to the breakup on her blog post. 

Han So Hee’s blog update post-breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol 

In her blog post, Han So Hee uploaded a famous photo of Nicole Kidman looking free after her divorce from Tom Cruise, which some saw as an indication of her relief over the split with Ryu Jun Yeol.

 

Advertisement
IMG_4830

 

In response to a fan's comment, she appeared to criticise the Reply 1988 star for being silent about his romantic relationships with her and his ex Hyeri. While he kept mute during the ordeal, Han So Hee expressed her frustration and stated that she felt forced to speak up for her fans.

Advertisement

How was Hyeri involved in the entire controversy?

Facing online harassment and speculation about overlapping relationships, Han So Hee returned to Instagram on March 29, mentioning Hyeri in her post and expressing her desire for direct communication. However, her approach was met with criticism from fans, who felt it was unnecessary to involve Hyeri in the conversation.

Advertisement

 

Han So-hee row: Actor 'frustrated third party is silent'. Fans say it's Ryu Jun-yeol hyeri - India Today

 

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol traces back to March when Dispatch's reports captured them vacationing in Hawaii. While Hyeri had said that she was still in a relationship with Jun Yeol by March, So Hee maintained that she did not know about it and was told they were broken up. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a few seconds ago
Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid expansion

3 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

PM on Katchatheevu

9 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham On OTT

13 minutes ago
BJP on Opposition's Mega Rally

BJP on INDI's Rally

27 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys windfall tax

38 minutes ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

38 minutes ago
PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Reasons for PM Modi fame

an hour ago
Craig Wright

UK on Craig Wright

an hour ago
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal youth jobs

an hour ago
Madhabi Buch, Chairperson, SEBI

Lot of 'onion peeling'

an hour ago
Crypto mixers

Tornado Cash co-founder

an hour ago
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi

Apna Dal-AIMIM

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Easter feast

Traditional Easter Dishes

an hour ago
Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee On Breakup

an hour ago
Blockchain

US court against Custodia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo