Advertisement

K-pop sensation Hyuna, known for her performances and catchy tunes, has finally shed light on her years-long battle with eating disorders. Despite years of silence, the pop star courageously addressed her struggles with honesty. At just 15 years old, Hyuna burst onto the K-pop scene with undeniable talent. However, behind the glitz and glamour, she silently grappled with an eating disorder that consumed her life. Revealing the harsh reality, Hyuna confessed to maintaining a shocking weight of 88 lbs (40kg) by surviving on a mere "single piece" of sushi per day.

Hyuna sheds light on her eating disorder

During a conversation on B-Season, Hyuna revealed that her extreme diet took a severe toll on her health, resulting in alarming consequences. Despite her demanding schedule, she subsisted on minimal food, leading to the development of peripheral neuritis—a condition marked by fainting spells due to inadequate nutrition. Recalling the ordeal, Hyuna revealed experiencing fainting episodes up to 12 times in a month.

Hyuna file photo | Image: Hyuna/Instagram

In 2020, while filming a music video for her album I'm Not Cool, Hyuna's health struggles reached a breaking point. Despite her passion for performing, Hyuna faced the harsh reality of her body's limitations. She shared, "Whenever my weight dropped too low, it would trigger it. I would faint after surviving on just one piece of kimbap. I fainted 12 times in a month."

She added, "I was happily dancing, but I collapsed again, so I was very upset because my body didn’t allow me to do what I wanted 100 percent."

Advertisement

Hyuna file photo | Image: Hyuna/Instagram

Hyuna's battle between passion and health

Despite the adversities, Hyuna's career has been nothing short of remarkable. From her debut with Wonder Girls to her solo endeavours and collaborations, she has left a mark on the K-pop industry. Through her music and performances, Hyuna continues to inspire fans worldwide, proving that resilience and determination can win over even the darkest of struggles.