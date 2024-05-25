Advertisement

Park Seo-Joon appears to have captured the internet's fancy when it comes to his love life. Recent internet conjecture, strongly suggests that the actor is currently romantically involved with model Lauren Tsai. The duo have even reportedly been spending time together overseas, in Japan. In response to the overwhelming speculations, Park Seo-Joon's agency, Awesome ENT, has now directly responded to the claims in a freshly released statement.

Park Seo-Joon's agency issues official statement



As per a report by Soompi, Park Seo-Joon's agency, has decided to clear the air over the actor's love life - but not quite. In a freshly released statement, the agency has clarified how the actor's Japan trip was actually in connection to a professional commitment which also saw other professionals from "diverse fields" mark their presence. The agency also flatly refused to either confirm or deny any information or speculation about Park Seo-Joon's love life.

The statement read, "Park Seo-joon was carrying out overseas activities for attendance at a brand event recently, and artists and related individuals of diverse fields were invited to this event. We ask for your understanding in not being able to provide confirmation on any aspects of his personal life beyond information about his official activities."

Park Seo-Joon only recently marked his Hollywood debut



Park Seo-Joon featured in 2023 film The Marvels, helmed by Nia DaCosta. The film was a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel as well as a continuation of the television miniseries Ms Marvel. Park Seo-Joon essayed the role of Prince Yan, an appearance which marked his official Hollywood debut.

Park Seo-Joon however, is no stranger to global recognition. He also featured in Academy Award favourite from 2019, Parasite. He essayed the role of Min-Hyuk in the acclaimed Bong Joon-Ho directorial. Lauren Tsai on the other hand, has also held brief roles in key projects like Terrace House: Aloha State and Legion. Legion officially marked Tsai's acting debut.