Advertisement

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyu spoke about his past obsession with bowling, and painted a vivid picture of his daily routine. He shared, "Before, I would hit the gym, eat, I'd head to the bowling alley, and stay there all day. Sometimes, I'd emerge at 6 or 7 in the morning, grab a bite, then head straight back to bowl. This cycle repeated itself, with gym sessions squeezed in between."

Fil photo of Kim Soo Hyu ~ Image: IMDb

Kim Soo Hyu talks about putting his addiction to rest

Soo Hyu, Kim Ji Won and Park Sung Hoon made the revelation during a chat show called TEO Universe, reports allkpop.com. However, he revealed that he has since put an end to this lifestyle. Reflecting on his bowling phase, Soo Hyun shared that he was a little devastated because he “poured out (affection).” “At that time, I also developed calluses and even faced epilepsy issues, which made washing my face painful."

Kim Soo Hyu in a still from It's Okay To Not Be Okay ~ Image: IMDb

Soo Hyun has found solace in golf. He said, "I couldn't pursue it while filming, but now I enjoy golfing, especially with Jung Hae In. We often hit the golf course together and unwind with a drink afterward."

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyu Queen Of Tears opens to good ratings

Queen of Tears, which released in early March, is one of the most trending K-dramas on Netflix. It has managed to secure the third spot amidst tough competition with established franchises. Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, Queen of Tears follows the journey of a high-profile couple on the verge of divorce as they rediscover their love amidst marital strain.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun's portrayal of the male lead has garnered praise from viewers, following his previous success in the critically acclaimed K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay, which also became a global hit.

(With IANS inputs)