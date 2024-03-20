×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Star Kim Soo Hyu Opens Up About Facing Epilepsy Issues

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyu talked about the time he was obsessed with bowling and spent all day at an alley, while taking breaks only for fitness and food.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Soo Hyun | Image:Korean Wiki
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyu spoke about his past obsession with bowling, and painted a vivid picture of his daily routine. He shared, "Before, I would hit the gym, eat, I'd head to the bowling alley, and stay there all day. Sometimes, I'd emerge at 6 or 7 in the morning, grab a bite, then head straight back to bowl. This cycle repeated itself, with gym sessions squeezed in between."

Fil photo of Kim Soo Hyu ~ Image: IMDb 

Kim Soo Hyu talks about putting his addiction to rest

Soo Hyu, Kim Ji Won and Park Sung Hoon made the revelation during a chat show called TEO Universe, reports allkpop.com. However, he revealed that he has since put an end to this lifestyle. Reflecting on his bowling phase, Soo Hyun shared that he was a little devastated because he “poured out (affection).” “At that time, I also developed calluses and even faced epilepsy issues, which made washing my face painful."

Kim Soo Hyu in a still from  It's Okay To Not Be Okay ~ Image: IMDb

Soo Hyun has found solace in golf. He said, "I couldn't pursue it while filming, but now I enjoy golfing, especially with Jung Hae In. We often hit the golf course together and unwind with a drink afterward."

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyu Queen Of Tears opens to good ratings

Queen of Tears, which released in early March, is one of the most trending K-dramas on Netflix. It has managed to secure the third spot amidst tough competition with established franchises. Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, Queen of Tears follows the journey of a high-profile couple on the verge of divorce as they rediscover their love amidst marital strain.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun's portrayal of the male lead has garnered praise from viewers, following his previous success in the critically acclaimed K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay, which also became a global hit.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a minute ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

a minute ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

5 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

14 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

23 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

26 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

28 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

29 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

29 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

34 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

34 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo