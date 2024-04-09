×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

IU's Agency Issues Apology To Fans Over Illegal Ticket Trading Controversy

EDAM Entertainment released a statement and said that they have made the decision to enhance the identity verification procedure for ticket collection.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
IU
IU | Image:X
  • 2 min read
IU’s management company recently issued an apology to fans after a disagreement arose regarding the singer’s 2024 World Tour Seoul Solo Concert ticket sales. The problem started when an IU fan club member was barred from the club and denied access to the event because they were suspected of engaging in "illicit ticket trading." As other people started posting their own experiences on social media, this episode provoked a great deal of criticism.

IU's label vows to change policy

EDAM Entertainment released a statement on Tuesday, April 9, and said that they have made the decision to enhance the identity verification procedure for ticket collection and remove the reward scheme on illegal ticket trafficking. Additionally, the organization pledged to enhance the official fan club's permanent expulsion procedure. It will additionally “compensate the fans who have suffered during the ticket reservation process.”

 

The label emphasized its dedication to guaranteeing an equitable and transparent ticketing procedure for every fan. The agency also cleared their intent to alter its policies and procedures in order to stop future unlawful ticket sales. These steps include stepping up security, keeping a closer eye on ticket sales, and acting quickly to stop any unauthorized resellers or scalpers who are discovered to be involved in illicit activity.

What do we know about IU? 

IU, a multi-talented artist known for her abilities as an actor, composer, and singer-songwriter, signed with LOEN Entertainment in 2007, which is now known as Kakao Entertainment. She rose fame overnight after making her debut in 2008 at the juvenile age of 15 with the EP Lost and Found. IU cemented her status as one of South Korea's most renowned artists with later releases such as Real+ and Last Fantasy.

 

She is also a well-known actor and has been part of several popular K-dramas including Moon Lovers, Hotel De Luna, My Mister, and many more. She recently starred with Park Seo Joon in the film Dream. The idol made her musical comeback in January 2024 with the track Love wins all, which was included in her EP The Winning. 

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:56 IST

