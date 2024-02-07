Advertisement

K-drama Gyeongseong Creature is currently basking in its success. The show which is gaining popularity is now facing major backlash. The lead actress Han So-hee is currently facing criticism for her remarks concerning the portrayal of Korean independence fighters in the show. The drama, set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, drew initial backlash for allegedly depicting some fighters as “weak or traitorous.” Han So-hee Faces Criticism Over Her Comment On Freedom Fighters

As the first season unfolded, certain viewers expressed concerns about the representation of Korean independence fighters, accusing the show of portraying them in a negative light. Despite this initial backlash, the drama successfully shifted fan sentiment and concluded its first act on a high note.

Actor Han So-hee Faces Criticism Over Her Comment On Freedom Fighters I Image: IMDb

In a recent interview with various news outlets, Han So-hee addressed the concerns raised by viewers. While acknowledging the legitimacy of criticisms, she emphasised the challenge of accurately understanding the historical period without having lived through it. She argued that judging the decisions of independence fighters as right or wrong, based on living vicariously through characters, could be disrespectful.

However, her comments did not sit well with fans and viewers, triggering disappointment and confusion. Some expressed dissatisfaction with the clarity of her statements, questioning what she was trying to convey. Others raised concerns about perceived disrespect and questioned whether the responsibility lay with the actress, the writer, or the director.

Han So-hee addressed the concerns raised by viewers I Image: IMDb



This isn't the first instance of the show's cast engaging in controversy regarding character portrayals. Male lead Park Seo Joon had previously shared his thoughts on criticisms surrounding the characters. The ongoing dialogue between the cast and the audience adds a layer of complexity to the discussions surrounding the historical drama.

All you need to know about the K-drama Gyeongseong Creature

Launched on Netflix on December 22, Gyeongseong Creature is an action-thriller K-drama set in 1945, depicting Japanese imperial Army atrocities inspired by real-life war crimes of Unit 731. The narrative introduces General Kato and his monstrous creations, focusing on his pet project in Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul). Han So-hee, in the role of renowned tracker Yoon Chae Ok, plays a pivotal role in the drama, which is set to be renewed for a second season.

All you need to know about the k-drama Gyeongseong Creature I Image: IMDb

Amidst the controversy, Han So-hee's career continues to flourish, highlighted by her starring role in the SEVEN music video alongside BTS’s Jungkook in 2023. The ongoing discussions about historical accuracy and portrayal in Gyeongseong Creature contribute to the broader conversation about responsibility in storytelling.

