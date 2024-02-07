Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:55 IST

K-Dramas To Stream This February 2024, A Killer Paradox, Wedding Impossible And More

February will feature a comparatively small selection of new K-dramas but there's still a lot to look forward to.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A Killer Paradox
A Killer Paradox | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following January's abundance of new launches in 2024, February will feature a comparatively small selection of new Korean dramas but there's still a lot to look forward to, including a violent drama about bullying in high school and thrilling moments of black comedy and fantasy romance in the workplace. We give a sneak peek at five of the top K-drama shows that will premiere in February.

Branding In Seongsu

An office romance thriller genre that depicts what happens when the soul of a warm intern who wants an affectionate relationship with a cold-blooded marketing team leader changes after kissing. Branding in Seongsu will release on February 5 and can be watched on Viki. 

 

A Killer Paradox

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him. A Killer Paradox will be available to stream on Netflix from February 9. 

Advertisement

 

Wedding Impossible

When wealthy heir Lee Do-han suggests a sham marriage to the relatively unknown actress Na A-jeong, she seizes the chance despite Do-han's homosexuality. Complications arise when Do-han's ambitious younger brother, Lee Ji-han, intervenes to thwart the relationship. Wedding Impossible will be available to stream on Netflix and Viki on February 26, 2024. 

 

The Impossible Heir

Kang In-ha leaves his life of poverty behind after learning that he is the illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner. Shunned by the members of his new family, In-ha enlists the help of his childhood friend Han Tae-oh to come up with a plan to take over the company and seize their spots at the top of society. The Impossible Heir will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 28. 

Advertisement

 

Grand Shining Hotel

A fantasy story about a man who accidentally gets drawn into a fictional world inside of a horror novel. Grand Shining Hotel is releasing on February 11 and will be streaming on tvN and TVING. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement