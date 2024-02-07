Advertisement

Following January's abundance of new launches in 2024, February will feature a comparatively small selection of new Korean dramas but there's still a lot to look forward to, including a violent drama about bullying in high school and thrilling moments of black comedy and fantasy romance in the workplace. We give a sneak peek at five of the top K-drama shows that will premiere in February.

Branding In Seongsu

An office romance thriller genre that depicts what happens when the soul of a warm intern who wants an affectionate relationship with a cold-blooded marketing team leader changes after kissing. Branding in Seongsu will release on February 5 and can be watched on Viki.

A Killer Paradox

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective who will stop at nothing to capture him. A Killer Paradox will be available to stream on Netflix from February 9.



Wedding Impossible

When wealthy heir Lee Do-han suggests a sham marriage to the relatively unknown actress Na A-jeong, she seizes the chance despite Do-han's homosexuality. Complications arise when Do-han's ambitious younger brother, Lee Ji-han, intervenes to thwart the relationship. Wedding Impossible will be available to stream on Netflix and Viki on February 26, 2024.

The Impossible Heir

Kang In-ha leaves his life of poverty behind after learning that he is the illegitimate son of a conglomerate owner. Shunned by the members of his new family, In-ha enlists the help of his childhood friend Han Tae-oh to come up with a plan to take over the company and seize their spots at the top of society. The Impossible Heir will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 28.



Grand Shining Hotel

A fantasy story about a man who accidentally gets drawn into a fictional world inside of a horror novel. Grand Shining Hotel is releasing on February 11 and will be streaming on tvN and TVING.