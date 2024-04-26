Advertisement

The Korean girl group Kep1er, formed via the 2021 audition show Girls Planet 999, is on the verge of disbandment. The band signed a two-year and six-month contract with WakeOne Entertainment following their 2022 debut. The group and the agency have an exclusive deal that expires in July 2024. Ahead of the announcement of their disbandment, the label has issued a statement about their current position.

WakeOne Entertainment issues statement

After the rumours of Kep1er’s imminent disbandment surfaced online on Thursday, April 25, WakeOne Entertainment cleared the air about their contract renewal. The company stated that they are currently in discussions with the individual labels of the members to see if they can reach a middle ground about the continuation of the group.

The statement read, “Discussions over the extension of Kep1er's promotions are still ongoing. Kep1er is currently preparing to release a new album." Furthermore, WakeOne seemed positive about the possibility of contract renewals. They added that the group is working hard to get ready to produce a new album. If successful with the negotiations, Kep1er would be the first group to get contract extensions after winning a survival program.

More about Kep1er

The nine-member group Kep1er, comprising Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting, is run by Swing Entertainment and WAKEONE.

In 2022, they released their debut EP, First Impact. Following that, the band went on to release multiple albums, including Doublast and Troubleshooter. Additionally, two of their most recent EPs, Lovestruck! and Magic Hour, were released in 2023. The group is presently working on Kep1going, their first studio album, which will be released in Japan on May 8, 2024.