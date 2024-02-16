English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

K-pop Group BLACKSWAN Arrives In India Ahead Of Mumbai Performance, Greets Fans With Namaste

BLACKSWAN arrived in India on Friday, February 16, ahead of their performance at Mumbai's K-town Festival on February 17.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Blackswan
Blackswan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The international K-pop group BLACKSWAN comprises five members namely NVee, Fatou, Leia, Gabi, and Sriya. The group is a fairly new name in the industry and has already established its talent and abilities in the K-pop scene. The band arrived in India on Friday, February 16, ahead of their performance at Mumbai's K-town Festival on February 17. 

BLACKSWAN greets fans with Namaste 

BLACKSWAN touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at two in the morning on Friday. The Indian fans of the group waited till late at night at the airport to give them a grand welcome. The members bowed respectfully and joined hands with the greeting "namaste" to their supporters and well-wishers. 

The group previously visited India to shoot their music video Karma, which paid homage to the home country of one of the members, Sriya. The members were seen embracing and honoring Indian culture in various ways. Slow Indian music beats opened the music video, as each group member radiated grace and elegance while dressed in traditional Indian attire. They gradually incorporate the beats into a more "K-pop" style beat while showcasing their personalities.

 

More about BLACKSWAN 

BLACKSWAN is currently made up of the rapper, dancer, and leader Fatou, as well as the vocalists Nvee, Sriya, and Gabi. While NVee is from Utah, USA, Gabi is from Brazil, Sriya is from Odisha, India, and Fatou was raised in Belgium. The fifth member is Leia on hiatus since November 2022 due to health concerns. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo