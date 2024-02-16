Advertisement

The international K-pop group BLACKSWAN comprises five members namely NVee, Fatou, Leia, Gabi, and Sriya. The group is a fairly new name in the industry and has already established its talent and abilities in the K-pop scene. The band arrived in India on Friday, February 16, ahead of their performance at Mumbai's K-town Festival on February 17.

BLACKSWAN greets fans with Namaste

BLACKSWAN touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at two in the morning on Friday. The Indian fans of the group waited till late at night at the airport to give them a grand welcome. The members bowed respectfully and joined hands with the greeting "namaste" to their supporters and well-wishers.

BLACKSWAN HAS ARRIVED IN MUMBAI INDIA !! pic.twitter.com/lMxGQPJ7Fh — peach girl (@Nikie9door) February 15, 2024

The group previously visited India to shoot their music video Karma, which paid homage to the home country of one of the members, Sriya. The members were seen embracing and honoring Indian culture in various ways. Slow Indian music beats opened the music video, as each group member radiated grace and elegance while dressed in traditional Indian attire. They gradually incorporate the beats into a more "K-pop" style beat while showcasing their personalities.

More about BLACKSWAN

BLACKSWAN is currently made up of the rapper, dancer, and leader Fatou, as well as the vocalists Nvee, Sriya, and Gabi. While NVee is from Utah, USA, Gabi is from Brazil, Sriya is from Odisha, India, and Fatou was raised in Belgium. The fifth member is Leia on hiatus since November 2022 due to health concerns.