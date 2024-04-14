Advertisement

Park Boram, a popular K-pop singer, died on Tuesday, April 11. The news of her death was confirmed by her agency, Xanadu Entertainment. According to the statement, the songwriter and actor passed away in Korea. A police investigation is currently underway, and the cause of her death is being investigated.

Park Bo Ram dies at 30

According to a report filed by officers from the Namyangju Police Station on April 12 KST, singer Park Bo Ram (30) was at a private drinking gathering with two other friends on the night she died, allkpop reported. Park Bo Ram went to the restroom around 9:55 p.m. during the gathering, which was held at a friend's home. When she didn't return after a while, one of the people there went to check on her and discovered her slouched over the sink, unconscious. The friends present immediately dialed 119 and attempted to perform CPR on Park Bo Ram.

File photo of Park Bo Ram | Image: X

Soon after, emergency personnel arrived on the scene and transported Park Bo Ram to Hanyang University Guri Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 11:17 PM. The police intend to further investigate the cause of death by requesting an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.

File photo of Park Bo Ram | Image: X

Park Bo Ram's agency share a statement

Park Bo Ram's agency XANADU Entertainment issued the following statement after the singer's passing. The statement read, "Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."

Park Bo Ram entered the K-pop industry at the age of 17 by competing in the singing competition Super Star K2 in 2010. She was then a high school student who enjoyed R&B music. She also made it to the finals and finished in eighth place.