Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Kim Sae Ron's new look post goes viral, here's what her fans think
After a year-long hiatus due to a drunk driving controversy, Kim Sae Ron makes a social media comeback on Instagram, unveiling a new hairstyle.
After a prolonged absence, Kim Sae Ron resurfaces on Instagram, showcasing a new appearance and engaging with fans following her drunk driving controversy. Displaying a shorter haircut in her recent Instagram posts, Kim Sae Ron presents a rejuvenated image, blending new snapshots with nostalgic throwback pictures.
Reacting to her return with the new look, a fan wrote in the comments, “OMG Kim Sae Ron it's back.” “Finally you're back, really miss you… Everyone makes a mistake, fighting eonni (sister),” added another. One more commented, “Everyone deserves a second chance soooo as long as she learned from her previous mistake and does not repeat it again then it's all good.”
Kim Sae Ron drunk driving case
The 23-year-old actor sparked controversy when she was caught by the cops after they received several complaints about violating the Road Safety Act on the roads of Cheongdam district of Seoul's Gangnam area. Reportedly, she hit a transformer box and a guard rail while driving under the influence.
Following the reports, her the-then agency GOLDMEDALIST issued a statement and apologised to the public. It read, “Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her mistakes. In addition, Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologizes to the many people who have suffered damage and inconvenience and to all those who are working hard to restore the damaged public facilities, and promised to do her best to repair the damage.”
Struggles of Kim Sae Ron
The aftermath of the controversy led to significant career setbacks, including stepping down from an SBS K-drama, financial difficulties, and part-time employment due to the suspension of her activities. Kim Sae Ron parted ways with her former agency, facing uncertainties regarding her career's trajectory, while her return to work remains unannounced despite her prolific past as a child actor.
Published December 17th, 2023 at 20:59 IST
