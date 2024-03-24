Advertisement

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has sparked dating rumours with actress Kim Sae Ron after their photo was accidentally shared on social media. The news broke after a now-deleted Instagram post showed them looking very affectionate while posing together in a selfie. Netizens quickly responded with screenshots expressing shock, excitement, and curiosity about the potential relationship. However, Kim Soo Hyun's aency has now issued a statement.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency address the dating rumours

As per Soompi, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST stated, "Hello. This is GOLDMEDALIST. We are making an official statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s photo that was spread today. We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumours are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."

Kim Saeron now deleted igs surely attracted tons of comments on her last post.

Not sure why she did that on #QueenOfTearsEp5 night 🤔#KimSooHyun pic.twitter.com/sBgK9slclp — Kworld-fan (@KworldFan) March 23, 2024

Kim Sae Ron rapidly posts and deletes up close and personal photo with Kim Soo Hyun https://t.co/acDswv0HEB pic.twitter.com/KhagWqkwtk — Netizen Buzz (@netizenbuzz) March 23, 2024

Kim Soo Hyun's agency warns of legal action

In the statement, Kim Soo Hyun further warned the miscreants that they would take legal action. The statement read, "Due to the photo in question, unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculation about our actor are currently running rampant, and we will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor’s character or honour. We ask that you refrain from writing rumours or groundless speculation regarding this matter. Thank you."

