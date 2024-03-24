×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Kim Soo-hyun's Photo With Kim Sae-ron Sparks Dating Rumours, Agency Issues Statement

After Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's viral photo sparked dating rumours, the Kim Soo's agency GOLDMEDALIST issued a detailed statement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has sparked dating rumours with actress Kim Sae Ron after their photo was accidentally shared on social media. The news broke after a now-deleted Instagram post showed them looking very affectionate while posing together in a selfie. Netizens quickly responded with screenshots expressing shock, excitement, and curiosity about the potential relationship. However, Kim Soo Hyun's aency has now issued a statement.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency address the dating rumours

As per Soompi, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST stated, "Hello. This is GOLDMEDALIST. We are making an official statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s photo that was spread today. We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumours are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."

Kim Soo Hyun's agency warns of legal action

In the statement, Kim Soo Hyun further warned the miscreants that they would take legal action. The statement read, "Due to the photo in question, unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculation about our actor are currently running rampant, and we will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor’s character or honour. We ask that you refrain from writing rumours or groundless speculation regarding this matter. Thank you."

Kim Sae-ron previously shared a photo of herself and Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram Stories. The photo showed the couple posing for a selfie with their cheeks next to one another. Later, she deleted it. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

