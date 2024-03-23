Advertisement

The Korean actor couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah never ceases to amaze their fans with their sweet gestures for each other. The duo who has been going strong for 9 years now recently starred together in the 2022 drama Our Blues. As the actress moved on to her next project, Kim Woo Bin supported his girlfriend by sending a coffee truck to her shoot location.

Kim Woo Bin sends a coffee truck to support Shin Min Ah

Pictures of Kim Woo Bin's coffee truck that he sent to Shin Min Ah’s show Karma’s filming site surfaced online on March 22. The truck was covered with Shin Min Ah's visage pasted all over it and was decorated with gorgeous pink flowers. Kim Woo Bin wishes the Karma cast all the best for their upcoming assignment on the banner, but he made sure to specifically mention his girlfriend.

The banner’s caption read, “To all the staff and actors of Karma, find strength! I’m cheering you on to the brim (I’m especially cheering Shin Min Ah on soooo much!),” reports Koreaboo.

Sending your loved ones food or coffee trucks is a beloved gesture adopted by Koreans as a means to show their support for their work. Previously, Shin Min Ah also sent a food truck to Kim Woo Bin during his shoot for the Officer Black Belt movie.

Kim Woo Bin-Shin Min Ah’s relationship timeline

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah first connected in 2015 while working together on an editorial shoot. They confirmed their relationship later that same year, and are anticipated to get married soon.

Their bond was further strengthened when Kim Woo Bin Kim was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and took a break from his career to focus on his treatment. He announced his full recovery in 2019 and went back to work. The duo collaborated on the well-liked drama series Our Blues in 2022.

