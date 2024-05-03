Advertisement

Jang Ki-yong, who was last seen in 2022 drama Now We Are Breaking Up, is now all set to make his acting comeback. The actor will be starring in the JTBC series, The Atypical Family, alongside Chun Woo Hee. This will mark his first acting project after the completion of his military service. Jang Ki-yong enlisted in the military in 2021 and was released from his duty in February 2023.

Jang Ki-yong on The Atypical Family and his hiatus

Talking about the upcoming project, Jang Ki-yong said in a press conference, “I felt a strong attraction when I read the script. The distinctive characteristics of each hero family member were interesting, and I felt a thrilling excitement that with this character of Bok Gwi-joo, I could pull off an unexpected type of acting.”

The actor expressed his excitement about making a comeback and mentioned that this series was different from his other works. He also addressed the 3-year hiatus and said it was important for his peace of mind. Jang Ki-yong said, “My 20s have always been hectic. And for the first time, I’ve had a hiatus and I realized such time is needed. I didn’t have much peace of mind before. But with this series, I felt peacefulness for the first time when preparing for it. Because it’s my first work in almost three years, I’ve prepared a lot and wanted to do well.”

What is The Atypical Family about?

The romance-fantasy series centers on a family of heroes who, for various reasons, lost their supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi-joo (Jang), the family's son and a single father, possesses the ability to travel back in time, but following an incident, he develops despair and loses his skill.

Bok and his family's helpless days change when a mystery woman named Do Da-hae (Chun Woo-hee) enters their lives.