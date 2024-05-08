Korean Actress Han Ye-seul Registers Marriage With Non-celebrity Boyfriend

Advertisement

Han Ye-seul, known for her stint in K-dramas like Big Issue, Children of the 20th Century and more, has tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend. The actress shared the news on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 7. The couple share an age gap of 10 years with Ye-seul being the older one in the relationship.

Han Ye-seul gets married to her boyfriend

Ye-seul posted a video on her YouTube channel which shared that the actress had registered her marriage with her lover. She said, “By the time this video is released, we’ll already be married. So, we are now a legally wedded couple. I’m now a married woman!” Ye-seul also promised that she would bring her husband, who is very shy, in front of the camera sometime in the future.

Soon after, Ye-seul shared a photo with her now-husband on her Instagram handle and penned a note for her fans. She wrote, “We just finished marriage registration!! Although we didn’t have any ceremony or even a party, but who cares? We love each other, and can’t wait to start another day as husband and wife, and we both are not the ceremonial type! (Thank God!) (But maybe in the future, if we happen to change our mind)" The actress extended gratitude to all her well-wishers and promised to live a happy life.

Ye-seul previously went public with her romance on her Instagram account back in 2021 and revealed she is dating a man, who is ten years her junior.

Han Ye Seul’s career trajectory

In 2003, Han Ye Seul made her acting debut in the MBC sitcom Nonstop 4. Her big break came later, in the starring part of Couple or Trouble (2006). Her other noteworthy dramas and films include Miss Gold Digger (2007), Big Issue (2019), Birth of a Beauty (2014–2015), Spy Myung Wol (2011), and more.