Ailee, known for songs like I’ll Show You and Don’t Touch Me, recently confirmed relationship with her non-celebrity boyfriend. The singer met her significant other through mutual acquaintances and is now planning to get married to him next year.

Ailee’s agency issues statement

Reports of Ailee dating a non-celebrity businessman surfaced online on Monday, March 19. Hours after the news went viral, Ailee’s agency A2Z Entertainment confirmed the rumours with an official statement.

They said, “Hello. This is A2Z Entertainment. We would like to convey the agency’s official position regarding the dating report about Ailee that was released by a media outlet today. Ailee is currently dating a non-celebrity man, whom she was introduced to by her acquaintance, with the goal of getting married next year.”

The label said they will reveal the wedding date as soon as Ailee is ready and asked for her fans support on her decision. “Ailee plans to deliver good news to her fans directly as soon as she is ready. We ask that you show support and look upon their relationship with warmth,” concluded the statement.

Amy Lee, better known as Ailee, established her own place with her powerful vocals and talent in the K-pop industry. Ailee was born in the United States on May 30, 1989, and quickly rose to prominence in the South Korean music industry. Her career began in 2010, when she relocated to South Korea and signed with YMC Entertainment following a brief spell with Muzo Entertainment in New York City.

Ailee rose to fame after releasing her single Heaven in 2012, which reached number three on the Gaon Digital Chart, signaling the start of her chart-topping success. Ailee's successful career includes four studio albums, six extended plays and an impressive array of singles.