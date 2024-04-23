Advertisement

Kim Yun Jee is pregnant. The Korean singer is expecting her first child along with her husband, Choi Woo Sung. The news was shared by the singer's agency.

Kim Yun Jee is better known by her stage name, NS Yoon G. On April 23, the singer's agency, SUBLIME, shared the news of NS Yoon G being all set to embrace parenthood, in tow with her husband, Choi Woon Sung. The couple's baby is expected to arrive in July.

Kim Yun Jee and Choi Woon Sung, tied the knot back in 2021. Choi Woon Sung, incidentally, does not hold a background in the showbiz or entertainment sector - he is a businessman. He however, is also the son of famed comedian Lee Sang Hae. Coming back to the couple's pregnancy, while the news has been officially disclosed by Kim Yun Jee's agency, the Korean singer will be opening up about the same during her scheduled appearance on SBS' Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.

A look at Kim Yun Jee's career so far



Though Kim Yun Jee spent much of her formative years in the Untied States, she made her way back to Korea to realise her dream of making it big in showbiz. She debuted in 2009 under JTM Entertainment with the digital single Head Hurts. A particular turning point of significance in her career, came in 2012 as she collaborated with Jay Park on the digital single If You Love Me. Kim Yun Jee has also tried her hand at hosting, leading the K-pop Tasty Road alongside U-KISS' Eli Kim.

Not being camera shy, NS Yoon G is also known for some acting appearances she has made in noteworthy films and television shows. Though NS Yoon G is her stage name, she decided to transition back to her maiden name - Kim Yun Jee - as she found herself increasingly focusing on her future as an actor. Notably, Kim Yun Jee was last seen in the Kevin Hart led heist release, Lift.