Korean singer Yoon Min Soo and his wife Kim Min Ji announced their divorce on Tuesday, May 21. The couple has been married for the past 18 years and share a child named Yoon Hoo. Kim Min Ji shared the news with their fans that the couple had reached a mutual agreement to pursue a divorce.

Kim Min Ji issues statement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Min Ji shared that they tried to make their marriage work but couldn’t come to an agreement. She wrote, “Yoon Hoo’s father and I met when we were young and got married. We’ve tried our best to stay together through tough and happy times and maintain our family relationship, but it has become too difficult for both of us, so we have decided to end it here.”

Asking netizens to refrain from making any speculations about the divorce, she added, “Even though we are parting ways, we have trust and respect for each other and will continue to do our best as Yoon Hoo’s parents. We kindly ask that you refrain from making any speculations or assumptions.”

More about Yoon Min Soo

Yoon Min Soo is one of Korea's most popular ballad singers. He is mostly known for being a part of the legendary group Vibe. He tied the knot with Kim Min Ji in 2006, and the two of them had a son named Yoon Hoo that same year. The family's involvement in MBC's Dad! Where Are We Going? from 2013 to 2015 brought them a great deal of praise, which strengthened their reputation in South Korea.

In 2002, the trio version of the South Korean R&B group Vibe made their debut on the music scene. Yoon Min Soo, Ryu Jae Hyun, and rapper Yoo Sung Gyu were among the vocalists. Yoo Sung Gyu, however, left the group following the release of their second album. Vibe continued to top the charts, therefore his departure had no detrimental effects.

Despite the shift, the group was able to make waves in the music scene thanks to hits like Come Back to Me, Drinking, That Man, That Woman, Long Long Time, Love Me Once Again, and While Looking at the Picture.