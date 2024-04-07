Advertisement

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were romantically involved for a period of two years before they officially tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony, back on April 7, 2023. The duo have now come upon their first wedding anniversary. To celebrate the same, Lee Da In shared unseen glimpses from their wedding day. She doubled down on the celebration by sharing a first veiled glimpse of their daughter.

Lee Da In shares first glimpse of daughter



News of Lee Da In's pregnancy came shortly after the actress tied the knot with Lee Seung Gi. Much like their courtship period, the couple purposely maintained a rather low profile during the course of her pregnancy. The two finally welcomed their first born, a baby girl, on February 6.

So far, no official glimpse of their daughter had made its way on to the internet. However, in lieu of ringing in her first wedding anniversary with Lee Seung Gi, the actress shared a picture of their daughter's little feet to her Instagram stories. A translation of the caption, originally penned in Korean, read, "and we became a family of three.." followed by a baby bottle emoticon. The duo are yet to reveal their infant daughter's face to their fans.

Lee Da In also shared several unseen glimpses from her wedding day



Not just their daughter's first photo, Lee Da In also shared a series of glimpses from her and Lee Seung Gi's wedding day. The post largely carried portrait shots of the couple along with a few singular pictures of Lee Da In as the bride.

A translation to the post, originally penned in Korean, read, "Happy first wedding anniversary Thank you for your continued support."

