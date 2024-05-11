Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok, who is currently garnering praise for his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner, recently made headlines for his personal life. The actor was embroiled in a dating scandal with model Jeon Ji-su. Fans noticed the "Lovestagram" between the two due to similar photos taken at the same times and places. Despite curious spectators attempting to interpret hints from their social media posts, the agency swiftly made it clear that Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Si Su are not romantically involved.

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency issues statement

Baro Entertainment, the agency representing Byeon Woo-seok, intervened shortly after the dating rumours began to circulate, claiming that the two celebs are simply good friends. The statement read, “The dating rumours are absolutely not true. It’s true that they went to the same places, but they were with other friends.”

Byeon Woo-seok, Jeon Ji-su's matching Lovestagram

Reports from Korean media sources also confirmed that Jeon Ji-su is dating a DJ, adding credence to the agency's claim. A source confirmed to Herald POP, “Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Ji-su are friends from college. The person he is rumoured to be dating also has a boyfriend currently.”

Even after the agency clarified things, some fans didn't believe their statement. They think the agency is trying to avoid bad press by denying the claims, especially now that Byeon Woo-seok is becoming more and more popular with his recent K-drama release. On the other hand, Jeon Ji-su's candid images and videos of her relationship with the DJ provide evidence to the contrary.

What’s next for Byeon Woo Seok?

In the meantime, Byeon Woo-seok is presently starring in the critically acclaimed K-drama Lovely Runner. In addition, he is getting ready to start his first-ever fan meet tour, which will start in Taipei in June. After that, the tour will go through a number of Asian locations, including Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Thailand, and so on, giving fans all around the world an opportunity to meet their favourite celebrity.