Marry My Husband Star Song Ha-yoon Denies Bullying Allegations, Agency Issues Statement

Advertisement

Marry My Husband star Song Ha-yoon is under fire for bullying one of her schoolmates. As per a report by Soompi, the actress was expelled from her school over bullying allegations. However, Song Ha-yoon has denied these allegations.

Song Ha-yoon accused of being a bully in school

As per Soompi, an unnamed person accused Song Ha-yoon of being a bully in school. They also narrated their ordeal and explained what went down with the actress when they were in high school. It has been reported that Song Ha-yoon called the victim in a playground and slapped him for 90 minutes. However, the actress' agency - Kingkong by Starship Entertainment- denied the accusation, claiming that the actor had no clue about the informant.

Song Ha-yoon file photo | Image: Instagram

Song Ha-yoon's agency shares statement

Song Ha-yoon's agency issued a statement, stating that the actress never met the victim. The statement read, "We knew the seriousness of the allegations when we first became aware of them and therefore spoke with the accuser. We then asked to meet through text so that we could investigate the allegations but the accuser refused to do so. We then asked to speak on the phone but have yet to hear back."

Advertisement

Song Ha-yoon file photo | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, the controversy began when JTBC reported that a popular actress has been accused of violence in school. The alleged victim claimed they knew Ms. S in high school and that she physically assaulted them. The internet quickly identified Ms. S as Song Ha-yoon, who rose to prominence for her role in the drama Marry My Husband. The victim stated that Ms. S had taken them to a playground near a residential building in the area, where she allegedly began slapping them nonstop without warning.