Advertisement

Park Bo Ram, a popular K-pop singer, died on April 11 at the age of 30. While the news of her death was confirmed by her agency the same day, the label shared update of her autopsy results on Monday, April 15. They revealed that the autopsy showed no signs of ‘homicide or suicide’.

Park Bo Ram's Agency shares details about her autopsy and funeral

Xanadu Entertainment issued a statement to the media clarifying that Park Bo Ram did not die by suicide. "The autopsy was conducted this morning to determine the cause of Park Bo-ram's death. It confirmed that there were no signs of murder or suicide. The detailed autopsy results will be conveyed to her family in due course," the agency said in a statement.

Revealing the funeral plans of the singer, the statement added that the funeral parlor for the deceased will be set up in Room 21 of the Asan Medical Center Funeral Home from 3:00 pm KST today. The funeral procession will be held at 6:00 am KST on April 17, and the burial site is at Seoul Memorial Park.

Advertisement

Park Bo Ram dies at 30

According to a report filed by officers from the Namyangju Police Station on April 12 KST, Park Bo Ram was at a private drinking gathering with two other friends on the night she died, Allkpop reported. The singer went to the restroom around 9:55 p.m. during the gathering, which was held at a friend's home.

Advertisement

When she didn't return after a while, one of the attendees there went to check on her and discovered her slouched over the sink, unconscious. The friends present immediately dialed 119 and attempted to perform CPR on her. Soon after, emergency personnel arrived on the scene and transported Park Bo Ram to Hanyang University Guri Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 11:17 PM.

Park Bo Ram entered the K-pop industry at the age of 17 by competing in the singing competition Super Star K2 in 2010. She was then a high school student who enjoyed R&B music. The singer also made it to the finals and finished in eighth place. Bo Ram was awarded Artist of the Year at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards thanks to her amazing vocals. A few of her well-known hits are Destiny, Hyehwadong, Beautiful, I Hope, and Will Be Alright.