Park Eun Bin To Reunite With Yoo In-shik For Superheroes K-Drama The B Team?

Advertisement

Park Eun Bin has reunited with director Yoo In-shik, with whom she previously worked in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The actress is likely to reunite for an upcoming superhero K-Drama titled The B Team.

Park Eun Bin announces her next project The B Team

According to a report from Star News, Park Eun Bin, who is known for her roles in Castaway Diva and Hot Stove League, among others, will portray the female lead in the upcoming K-Drama The B Team. It revolves around individuals possessing superpowers but struggling to control them at will.

(A file photo of Park Eun Bin | Image: Instagram)

The concept originates from the intellectual property (IP) of the late renowned writer and former head of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, and was initially pitched six years ago as a show depicting the emergence of Asian superheroes.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Park Eun Bin | Image: Instagram)

Despite Stan Lee's passing in 2018, his IP remains influential in the comic community.

What else do we know about The B Team?

Park Eun Bin will portray Eun Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the owner of the Big Hand Restaurant. She is depicted as intelligent, polite, and hardworking, but as she grows older, she becomes more stubborn, pursuing her own dreams and often living a life on thin ice.

The B Team is directed by Yoo In-shik, known for his work on acclaimed shows such as Romantic Doctor Kim, Vagabond, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. However, as of yet, the actress or her agency hasn’t confirmed her role.

Advertisement

Park Eun Bin was last seen in Road to Boston, starring Ha Jung-woo, Im Si-wan, Bae Seong-woo and Kim Sang-ho in the lead. The movie tells the story of Korean athletes who participated in the Boston International Marathon in 1947, the first international marathon held since World War II. The actress made a cameo appearance as Ok-rim.