Advertisement

Uhm Ki Joon, known for his stint in K-dramas like The Penthouse, Little Women and Shooting Stars, is now all set to get married. The actor will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in December 2024. The news was shared by his agency, Your Entertainment, on May 13.

Uhm Ki Joon pens note for fans

Confirming the news himself, Uhm Ki Joon shared a handwritten note on his Instagram handle. The actor revealed the rationale behind his letter. He admitted to his devoted fan club, JEKYLLI, that he had previously thought he would never meet a life mate. But he's met someone who is kind and he plans to start a new chapter in his life by getting married to this person. He showed genuine concern for JEKYLLI's sentiments by acknowledging the suddenness of the news and expressing his concern for her reaction.

Advertisement

Uhm Ki Joon continued his emotional letter by telling his fans that he will always treasure their everlasting love and support. He promised to always make an effort to return their love by putting his all into his endeavours. He concluded by sincerely thanking everyone who had taken the time to read his letter.

More about Uhm Ki Joon

Born in 1976, Uhm Ki Joon has achieved success in the theater and motion pictures. In 1995, he made his stage debut in the drama Richard III. Since then, Joon has starred in a number of films and television shows, including Killer Toon and Man of Vendetta, as well as the dramas Defendant, Heart Surgeons, Ghost, The Penthouse, Little Women and Shooting Stars.

Advertisement