×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Ryu Jun Yeol Says He Will Maintain Silence On Dating Controversy With Han So Hee-Hyeri

While both Han So Hee and Hyeri have issued statements addressing the situation, Jun Yeol decided to keep his silence on the matter.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ryu Jun Yeol recently parted ways with his short-term girlfriend and actress  Han So Hee. The news of their break up came 5 weeks after the couple went public with their romance. The relationship was embroiled in controversy ever since they were first spotted together as Jun Yeol has recently come out of a relationship with another actress Hyeri. 

The netizens made speculations of the Reply 1988 star two-timing the actresses due to the overlapping timelines of their relationships. While both Han So Hee and Hyeri issued statements addressing the situation, Jun Yeol kept his silence, which is not going to change anytime soon. 

Advertisement

Ryu Jun Yeol to keep his silence

At a recent media event, when asked about his dating controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri, Jun Yeol refused to answer the question. The actor said, “I would like to refrain from saying anything in the current situation,” and that if necessary, he would ask his agency and respond in writing.

Advertisement

 

Recently, Han So Hee took to social media to express her frustrations and reignited the infamous love triangle involving herself, Jun Yeol, and Lee Hyeri. In a lengthy message, she called out her now ex-boyfriend for his silence amidst the disputable discussions and expressed her frustration with his lack of response. She also reportedly requested to disclose the timeline of their relationship, although this plea was denied by Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives.

Advertisement

How was Hyeri involved in the entire controversy?

Facing online harassment and speculation about overlapping relationships, Han So Hee returned to Instagram on March 29, mentioning Hyeri in her post and expressing her desire for direct communication. However, her approach was met with criticism from fans, who felt it was unnecessary to involve Hyeri in the conversation.

Advertisement
Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri

 

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol traces back to March when Dispatch's reports captured them vacationing in Hawaii. Reportedly, the actor was still in a relationship with Hyeri at that time. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

6 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

12 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

13 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

13 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

13 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

13 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

14 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

15 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

18 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

19 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

20 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

21 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo