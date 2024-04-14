Ryu Jun Yeol Says He Will Maintain Silence On Dating Controversy With Han So Hee-Hyeri

Advertisement

Ryu Jun Yeol recently parted ways with his short-term girlfriend and actress Han So Hee. The news of their break up came 5 weeks after the couple went public with their romance. The relationship was embroiled in controversy ever since they were first spotted together as Jun Yeol has recently come out of a relationship with another actress Hyeri.

The netizens made speculations of the Reply 1988 star two-timing the actresses due to the overlapping timelines of their relationships. While both Han So Hee and Hyeri issued statements addressing the situation, Jun Yeol kept his silence, which is not going to change anytime soon.

Ryu Jun Yeol to keep his silence

At a recent media event, when asked about his dating controversy with Han So Hee and Hyeri, Jun Yeol refused to answer the question. The actor said, “I would like to refrain from saying anything in the current situation,” and that if necessary, he would ask his agency and respond in writing.

Recently, Han So Hee took to social media to express her frustrations and reignited the infamous love triangle involving herself, Jun Yeol, and Lee Hyeri. In a lengthy message, she called out her now ex-boyfriend for his silence amidst the disputable discussions and expressed her frustration with his lack of response. She also reportedly requested to disclose the timeline of their relationship, although this plea was denied by Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives.

How was Hyeri involved in the entire controversy?

Facing online harassment and speculation about overlapping relationships, Han So Hee returned to Instagram on March 29, mentioning Hyeri in her post and expressing her desire for direct communication. However, her approach was met with criticism from fans, who felt it was unnecessary to involve Hyeri in the conversation.

Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol traces back to March when Dispatch's reports captured them vacationing in Hawaii. Reportedly, the actor was still in a relationship with Hyeri at that time.

