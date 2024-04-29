Advertisement

The K-pop sensation, SEVENTEEN, released their new album 17 Is Right Here on Monday, April 29. Led by S.Coups, the 13-piece group also debuted a music video for the lead song, Maestro. It's interesting to note that the album comes out one month ahead of their 9th anniversary.

What do we know about 17 is Right Here?

According to a press release, 17 is Right Here is composed of four new tracks, Korean versions of eight previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of the group's debut single, Adore U.

The new lead single Maestro weaves in elements from SEVENTEEN's past seven releases - Adore U, VERY NICE, Oh My!, Fear, Rock with You, CHEERS, and Super. The music video for Maestro is set in a dark dystopian world where anything, including music and art, can be easily created with technology, the release added.

More about SEVENTEEN's units

Joshua, Woozi, Jeonghan, DK, and Seungkwan comprise the vocal unit. While S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo, and Vernon are part of the hip-hop unit, Hoshi, Jun, Dino, and The8 form the performance unit.

Advertisement

T

he different units have shown their versatility through three unit songs: LALALI captures the hip-hop unit's confidence, while Spell delivers the performance unit's sentiment of love and Cheers to Youth embodies the vocal unit's celebration of simple joys of life. Members including Woozi, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, The8, and Dino have taken part in the production.

Advertisement

17 is Right Here album has received more than 3 million pre-orders as of April 19, according to the group's agency Pledis Entertainment.