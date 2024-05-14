Advertisement

Speculations surrounding Ailee's love life have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. Up until very recently, it was believed that the American bred, South Korea based singer was dating a single - a businessman at that. However, her agency, A27 Entertainment, have quashed all such claims, sharing the particulars of her personal life.

Details of Ailee's romance, revealed



Ailee is represented by agency A27 Entertainment. On May 14, the agency issued a statement on behalf of the singer. The same revealed the exact identity of her boyfriend. As per the agency update, Ailee is dating Choi Si Hoon, a participant from the first season of reality television show, Single's Inferno. Besides reality television, Choi Si Hoon has also starred in a handful of K-dramas and films.

Advertisement

Not just this, Ailee herself previously shared her plans to tie the knot soon - specifically in 2025. Separate media reports have also suggested how the singer got officially engaged in March of 2024. While Choi Si Hoon is still pursuing his career in front of the camera, as of now, he is focusing on his restaurant in Seoul. As far as Ailee and Choi Si Hoon's respective social media handles go, the two have largely kept their romance, off the same.

Advertisement

Who is Ailee?



For the unversed, Ailee is an American-bred singer and songwriter, currently residing in South Korea. She made her debut in 2012 with the single Heaven featuring Gi Kwang of Beast. She released her first EP Invitation in the very year of her debut which included the title track I Will Show You. Her second EP A's Doll House, released back in 2013 however, is what shot her to fame.

Advertisement

Ailee's hit numbers include U&I, Heaven, Don't Touch Me and Singing Got Better among others. She has also lent her voice to the OSTs of popular K-dramas like Goblin, Doom At Your Service and Alchemy of Souls.