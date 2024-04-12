×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Sixth Sense Star Lee Sang Yeob Shares Details About His Marriage Proposal To His Non-celebrity Wife

In a recent interview, Lee Sang Yeob got candid about his relationship with his non-celebrity wife, with whom he got married in March this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sixth Sense star Lee Sang Yeob, who tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend on March 24, recently opened up about his relationship before the marriage. The actor talked about the origin of their love story and how he proposed to his now-wife. 

Lee Sang Yeob gives insight into his relationship 

During his interview on SBS's Dolsing Fourmen, Lee Sang Yeob went into depth about his relationship with his wife. He began by telling the tale of how he met the woman of his dreams through a mutual friend. He requested his friend to set him up with someone one day because he was lonely, and that's how he found his now-wife's Instagram account. He offered to pick her up from work after they had been corresponding for a few days.

 

The actor thought that everything was moving slowly as he went outside her place of work to meet her. He said that when he first saw her, it was as if he was in a trance. He continued by explaining how they decided to get married. Sang Yeob stated that he was not even thinking about getting married up until his girlfriend declared her desire to wed in Spring. 

Soon after he began phoning potential venues, but by that point, all of them were reserved. But suddenly he got a call saying that one venue was still available since a couple had backed out. Sang Yeob asked her if she wanted to get married on March 24th, and she said yes. 

 

Lee Sang Yeob on his decision to get married

Sang Yeob went public with his relationship in 2023 and a year after the actor tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. The actor has previously disclosed that their decision to get married was made in less than a year. He went on to say that their relationship developed organically and that they decided on a wedding date. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

