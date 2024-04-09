×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Song Min-Hyung, Veteran Korean Actor, Dies At 70 Battling Gallbladder Cancer

Song Min-Hyung's family confirmed to the media that the actor "died after undergoing surgery for gallbladder cancer” on April 3 in Seoul, South Korea.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Song Min-Hyung
Song Min-Hyung | Image:X
Song Min-hyung, known for his stint in K-dramas like Sky Castle, Mr Queen and Hwarang, died at the age of 70. According to the Korea Broadcasting Actors' Union, the actor passed away on the morning of April 3. The bereaved family confirmed to the Yonhap News Agency that “the deceased died after undergoing surgery for gallbladder cancer.”

Song Min-Hyung’s long battle with cancer

Song Min-Hyung appeared on MBN's Dongchimi show last year and confessed that he had suffered liver cancer four times. The actor said, "When I was filming the drama Jumong, more than 5cm of liver cancer was found, so I told them to operate quickly, but I endured it (because of the drama filming). After I've overcome the point of death a few times, I'm going to do everything I like to do and die.”

 

More about Song Min-hyung 

Song Min-hyung debuted as a child actor in 1966, but he stopped acting as a teenager after his father died. As a child, he participated in the theatrical production of Humpbacked Old Man. He returned to acting with the 1995 Korean drama LA Arirang. He also made his big screen debut in the 2001 picture The Scent of Love.

The actor went on to star in shows like Jumong, Taewangsashiggi, Hit, Queen Cheolin, and Sky Castle. In particular, he played the father of Kim Hyun-sook (Yeong-ae) in tvN's popular sitcom Yeong-ae who ate like crazy and was greatly loved by viewers. His mortuary was located in the funeral hall of the Seoul Red Cross Hospital, Room 201 before his burial ceremony took place on April 5. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

