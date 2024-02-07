Advertisement

Lee Byung-hun who is known for his role in Squid Game recently faced a real-life drama. The actor's Los Angeles home was burglarized in a way that resembled scenes from the hit series Squid Game. Law enforcement sources revealed the incident occurred while the actor was away. The burglarization left Lee Byung-hun's residence ransacked.

Lee Byung-hun's LA home gets burglarized

The burglars reportedly entered Lee Byung-hun's home by smashing a sliding glass door. It resembled a method seen in recent high-profile burglaries in wealthy Los Angeles neighborhoods. Authorities believe this incident is part of a series of burglaries targeting affluent homes. It had similarities to a recent case involving actress Lena Waithe.

Law enforcement sources indicated that the burglary at Lee Byung-hun's home appears to be part of a larger trend, where burglary crews systematically target wealthy neighborhoods. The police are actively investigating these incidents, and it is unclear at this time whether any valuable items were stolen from Lee Byung-hun's residence. The actor is expected to assess his belongings upon his return.

Lena Waithe's faced a similar burglary



Just weeks prior, Lena Waithe, known for her role in Master Of None, fell victim to a similar break-in. Thieves targeted her West Hollywood mansion, making off with approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry. The burglars took advantage of Waithe's absence while breaking in through a window. The discovery was made by a staff member who found the front door unlocked the next day.

The targeted burglaries of high-profile celebrities underscore growing security concerns in Los Angeles. The brazenness of these incidents, coupled with the potential financial losses, raises questions about the safety measures in place for public figures. Authorities are urging residents, especially those in affluent areas, to enhance security protocols to deter such criminal activities.