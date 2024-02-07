English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon Co-stars Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young Dating? Here's The Truth

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young became one of the most beloved pairs in the romance genre after gaining popularity for their show Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young
Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young | Image:Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
Park Hyung-sik, who portrayed Ahn Min-hyuk in Strong Girl Bong-soon, recently explained dating rumours with co-star Park Bo Young. The actor revealed the team in the show believed that both the actors, who portrayed the lead roles, were dating each other in real life. The on-screen couple became one of the most beloved pairs in the romance genre after gaining enormous popularity among K-Drama fans.  As the two reunited for a cameo in the spin-off series Strong Girl Nam-soon, fans also conjectured that their on-screen chemistry may have translated into real life.

Park Hyung Sik denies dating Park Bo Young 

During his appearance with Na PD on a live stream, which was also joined by his Doctor Slump co-star Park Shin Hye, they discussed that Hyung-sik had a particular way of looking at people. In agreement with the remarks, Park Shin Hye added that, on occasion, just by greeting someone and treating them well, he can make them "fall in love" with him. 

 

Adding to it, the actor brought up his other show Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and said that this ‘look’ was the reason why the cast and crew had even assumed that he was dating his co-star Park Bo Young, which was not the case. 

Hyung-sik said, “When I was filming for Bong-soon, I guess I looked at her in a way that had people asking if we had something going on.” To deny the allegations, Bo-young jokingly suggested to the director, “Director, I will film you (with Hyung-sik) and watch how he looks at you. He will look at you the same way.”

Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young's professional collaborations 

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young starred in the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Bong Soon. Since then, they are remembered as one of the most loved couples in the Korean television industry. After six years, the duo reunited for a cameo appearance in the original drama's spin-off, Strong Girl Nam-soon. The cameo of the two actors saw them reprising their characters from the original drama.

 

 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:41 IST

