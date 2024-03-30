×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Super Junior's Ryeowook Set To Tie The Knot With Former Tahiti Member Ari In May

Ryeowook made the wedding announcement on Friday with a handwritten letter. The Super Junior member had gone public about his relationship with Ari in 2020.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Super Junior's Ryeowook and Tahiti's Ari
Super Junior's Ryeowook and Tahiti's Ari | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Super Junior's Ryeowook is set to tie the knot with the former member of TAHITI and his longtime girlfriend Ari in May 2024. The singer made the announcement on Friday, March 29, with a handwritten letter addressing his fans. The couple had gone public with their relationship in 2020. 

Ryeowook pens a heartfelt note to fans

The idol took to his Instagram handle and confirmed his marriage to Ari. Addressing it to his fans, known as ELFs, the singer said, “As you all know, I have been seeing someone. After spending much time with this person, I naturally began to feel that I wanted to form a family with her."

 

 

"It was by no means a sudden decision, and after much thinking and deliberation with the company and my members, I have decided to hold a wedding ceremony this spring, at the end of May," he added.

Ryeowook talked nostalgically about his first fan meeting in November 2005, emphasizing how their bond grew over time. In his letter, the singer thanked his supporters for sticking by him in spite of his imperfections.

Advertisement
Super Junior's Ryeowook announces upcoming wedding

 

Ryeowook anticipates fan’s reaction to the news

Although he admitted that some supporters might be taken aback by the announcement, he reassured them of his unwavering dedication to Super Junior. Ryeowook also expressed his gratitude to the Super Junior bandmates and the staff at SM Entertainment for their support in helping him come to this choice. The letter ended by reminding fans to look after their health.

Ari’s real name is Kim Sun-young and she debuted as a member of the K-pop group TAHITI in 2012. She continued to perform as a part of the group till their disbandment in 2018. The couple intends to tie the knot at the end of May this spring.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

a few seconds ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

2 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

5 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

6 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

6 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

8 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

9 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

10 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

10 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

10 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

11 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

12 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

13 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

15 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

15 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

15 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo