Super Junior's Ryeowook Set To Tie The Knot With Former Tahiti Member Ari In May

Super Junior's Ryeowook is set to tie the knot with the former member of TAHITI and his longtime girlfriend Ari in May 2024. The singer made the announcement on Friday, March 29, with a handwritten letter addressing his fans. The couple had gone public with their relationship in 2020.

Ryeowook pens a heartfelt note to fans

The idol took to his Instagram handle and confirmed his marriage to Ari. Addressing it to his fans, known as ELFs, the singer said, “As you all know, I have been seeing someone. After spending much time with this person, I naturally began to feel that I wanted to form a family with her."

"It was by no means a sudden decision, and after much thinking and deliberation with the company and my members, I have decided to hold a wedding ceremony this spring, at the end of May," he added.

Ryeowook talked nostalgically about his first fan meeting in November 2005, emphasizing how their bond grew over time. In his letter, the singer thanked his supporters for sticking by him in spite of his imperfections.

Ryeowook anticipates fan’s reaction to the news

Although he admitted that some supporters might be taken aback by the announcement, he reassured them of his unwavering dedication to Super Junior. Ryeowook also expressed his gratitude to the Super Junior bandmates and the staff at SM Entertainment for their support in helping him come to this choice. The letter ended by reminding fans to look after their health.

Ari’s real name is Kim Sun-young and she debuted as a member of the K-pop group TAHITI in 2012. She continued to perform as a part of the group till their disbandment in 2018. The couple intends to tie the knot at the end of May this spring.

