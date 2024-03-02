The Glory Actor Heo Dong Won Announces Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage

Advertisement

Korean actor Heo Dong Won is parting ways with his non-celebrity wife after 1 year of marriage. The speculations around their divorce started when Dong Won deleted all of his wife's images from his Instagram handle, signaling the end of their marriage. Later, the news was confirmed by his agency with an official statement.

Heo Dong Won’s agency issues a statement

Dong Won tied the knot with his now ex-wife in March last year. A year later, their divorce was announced by the actor’s company on February 29. The agency went on to say that they are unable to share more information because this is a private situation involving Dong Won. Finally, they requested understanding from the general population.

The statement read, “It is true that Heo Dong Won has divorced. As this concerns the actor’s private life, we are unable to provide additional details. We kindly ask for your understanding.”

Heo Dong Won’s career trajectory

Heo Dong Won made his screen debut in the dramas Bad Guys, Misaeng, and Dr. Forest, as well as the films The Spy Actress and Passionate Love In 2014. The actor has acted in supporting parts in numerous popular dramas like The Glory, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Inside, Sell Your Haunted House, When the Camellia Blooms, The Roundup, and A Christmas Carol.

His most recent role was in the drama Queen of Divorce, starring Kang Ki Young and Lee Ji Ah. He's going to feature in the movie Spring Garden in 2024.

Heo Dong Won’s most popular South Korean series The Glory came out in 2022. The plot of this suspenseful melodrama centers on a high school girl who experiences bullying and acts of violence at school, which severely disrupts her life. She is resolved to exact revenge on those who mistreated her physically and psychologically when she grows older. Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, and Lim Ji Yeon were the lead actors in the show.

Advertisement