After media reports hinted that girl group TWICE member Chaeyoung and Zion.T have been dating each other for abut six months, representatives on behalf of both Korean celebs have confirmed that they are in a relationship. The news comes as a surprise for fans of the lovebirds, who have been shipping them since the time their rumoured relationship came into focus.

File photo of Chaeyoung | Image: Chaeyoung/Instagram

Chaeyoung and Zion.T's romantic relationship confirmed

Reps on behalf of Chaeyoung and Zion.T issued similar statements confirming their budding romantic relationship. JYP Entertainment, representing Chaeyoung, shared on social media, "TWICE's Chaeyoung is currently seeing Zion.T with good feelings." A representative of Zion.T's The Black Label has issued a similar statement, confirming the dating news.

What do we know about Chaeyoung and Zion.T's dating timeline?

According to All Kpop, the two Korean celebs met after being introduced to each other by a common acquaintance. They were snapped on several dates in the Gangbuk-gu area as they tried to keep their romance hidden. Zion.T, born in 1989, is 10-years older than Chaeyoung, born in 1999.

File photo of Zion.T | Image: Zion.T/Instagram

Chaeyoung is the main rapper of the girl group TWICE. In 2015, she became a contestant on JYP's survival show, SIXTEEN. She ended up becoming one of the members, hence securing her spot in TWICE. The girl group officially debuted in October, 2015, with their first mini-album, The Story Begins.

Meanwhile, Kim Hae-sol, also known as Zion.T, is a South Korean hip hop and R&B singer signed to The Black Label, a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment managed by Teddy Park and Kush.