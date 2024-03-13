Advertisement

Park Shin-woo, known for starring in shows like The Two Sisters, The Love in Your Eyes, Why Her and more, recently made his marriage announcement with her long-time non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony on March 30. They have been dating for the past 8 years.

Park Shin Woo’s agency issues statement

The Suits actor’s label, Starit Entertainment, shared the news by issuing a statement to Korean media, which read, “Park Shin-woo will tie the knot with his beautiful non-celebrity lover on March 30th somewhere in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do.”

They further expressed gratitude to Shin Woo’s fans for their love and asked for support on this decision. “We sincerely thank everyone who loves and supports Park Shin-woo, and he looks forward to a new start. We hope you will bless Park Shin-woo’s future with a warm heart.”

Addressing the fans himself, the actor added, “I will strive to be an actor who reciprocates the love and attention I’ve received by delivering impactful performances. Your continued support means the world to me.”

More about Park Shin Woo’s relationship

Park Shin Woo and his six-year-younger fiancée are ready to tie the knot after an eight-year courtship. The couple, who first met through mutual friends, has become devoted to one another and enjoys each other's company.

In 2007, Shin Woo debuted in the drama Ugly Miss Young Ae and has starred in several popular dramas, including Why Her?, Brilliant Heritage, Suits, Moorim School, and The Love in Your Eyes. He played the lead in the movie One Punch in 1029. KBS is currently airing his drama The Two Sisters, in which he plays the lead part.