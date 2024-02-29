Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

​Wonderful World, Queen Of Tears, Chicken Nugget: K-Dramas To Binge Watch In March 2024

The vibrant world of K-dramas has something to offer everyone, with shows like ​Wonderful World, Queen Of Tears, and Chicken Nugget.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Midnight Photo Studio
Midnight Photo Studio | Image:IMDb
K-drama fans can anticipate delving into these fascinating new releases as March 2024 approaches, each of which promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference for romance, suspense, or adventure. 

​Wonderful World

The series is about a mother who decides to pursue justice on her own when the legal system fails her following the tragic loss of her son. 

 

Release Date: March 1

Platform: Disney+

Queen Of Tears

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Release Date: March 9

Platform: Netflix

 

Midnight Photo Studio

Seo Ki Joo is a photographer and runs a small photo studio. He is the 7th owner of the photo studio and the shop is only for ghosts.

Release Date: March 9

Platform: ENA, Genie TV, HiTV

 

​Chicken Nugget

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes a chicken nugget; now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Release Date: March 15

Platform: Netflix

​Let's Get Grabbed By The Collar

A melodramatic chase thriller that tells the story of special reporter Seo Jeong-won and detective Kim Tae-heon tracking down a murder case.

 

Release Date: March 18

Platform: KBS2

Hide

Na Moon Young is married to Cha Sung Jae, but Cha Sung Jae suddenly disappears. Na Moon Young tries to find her husband and uncover the secret behind his disappearance.

Release Date: March 23

Platform: COUPANG TV

 

Beauty And The Devoted

A love story about an actress who falls to the bottom overnight and a producer's effort to try and get her back on her feet because he loves her.

Release Date: March 23

Platform: KBS2

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

