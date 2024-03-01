Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Laapataa Ladies Early Reviews: Netizens Say Kiran Rao's Film Is An Emotional Rollercoaster

Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, Laapataa Ladies is trending high on X with netizens calling it a "top-quality production".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies | Image:Youtube Screengrab
Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao, has hit the big screens today, March 1 and in just a few hours, the film has garnered rave reviews from the audience. Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan, the film is trending high on X with netizens calling it a "top-quality production".

Laapataa Ladies wins the hearts of the audience

Set in 2001 somewhere in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusion on the go. Upon seeing the film, some netizens were quick to share their reviews on X, hailing the performances of Ravi Kishan and Sparsh. A user wrote, "#LaapaataLadies is in 2.00:1 aspect ratio. Don't mistake it for flat content. Originally shot for Netflix release, they opted for theatrical release at the last moment."

Another user called it a "beautiful" film laced with entertainment and humour. "Feel good film which will steal your heart & make you cry & laugh at the same time! Its a gem of a film from #KiranRao! This wknd watch it in theatre near you! Young & fresh actors have excelled in their role," read the review.

The film, which marks the return of Kiran Rao to the director's seat after the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat, hailed the partnership of the director and Aamir Khan, producer of the film. Another user hailed the quality of the film and wished the production house "Godspeed".

Resharing the star ratings of the film penned a poem congratulating the makers for backing such a project, "Sach aur Sahaas hai jiske maan mein... Anth mein jeet usi ki rahe."

"Yes, Kiran and Aamir, you proved it, films can still be gorgeous, touching your heart and soul, thank you for bringing the India we love onto the big screen again!" reviewed the user.

What do we know about Laapataa Ladies?

The film has been selected to be the opening film of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Summer Festival. Calling it a "great honour," Kiran Rao at one of the promotional events expressed her excitement, "I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!"

The three-day event takes the larger festival that happens annually in August, transforming it into a biannual celebration.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:18 IST

