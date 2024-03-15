LEAKED PHOTO: Ram Charan Sports Formal Look As He Shoots For Game Changer

Advertisement

Ram Charan is all set to headline one of the most anticipated movies of the year Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. While not much is revealed about the movie, a leaked photo of Ram Charan from the set has piqued the audience's interest in the movie.

Ram Charan’s photo from the Game Changer set goes viral

Months after the Game Changer makers filed a complaint against the song leak, a still from the film has flooded social media again. In the photo, the lead actor Ram Charan can be seen shooting for a scene. In a never-before-seen before look, the RRR actor sported a clean-shaven look with a moustache and spectacle.

Leaked photo of Ram Charan from Game Changer set | Image: X

Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter) a fan of the actor wrote, “Em Tejassu Bidda (loosely translates to 'Terrific’” the movie is a political drama film and Ram Charan’s leaked look suggests he is playing someone from inside the system.

When Game Changer makers filed a lawsuit against song leak

Photos and visuals getting leaked from the sets of Game Changer is not something the makers are strangers to. In September 2023, the matter blew out of proportion when several videos of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan from a song shoot began doing rounds on social media. While the PR of the movie claimed that the version of the song circulating was only a basic cut and not the final render, the makers went on to file a lawsuit for the same.

A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66(C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film #GameChanger.



We request you to refrain from spreading the inferior quality content which has been illegally leaked. pic.twitter.com/pDdgtYwQx5 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) September 16, 2023

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company working on Game Changer, took to social media to share that the official complaint against those who leaked the song has been initiated.

“A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66 (C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film Game Changer. We request you to refrain from spreading inferior-quality content that has been illegally leaked,” as per the makers. They also shared the formal document online. The filmmakers are yet to respond to the new photo leak.