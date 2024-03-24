Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:07 IST
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Arun Govil Secured Place In BJP’s 5th List, To Contest From Meerut
BJP's recently released 5th list of candidates carries Arun Govil's name. The actor will be contesting this year's elections from Meerut.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
BJP's recently released 5th list of candidates carries Arun Govil's name. The actor will be contesting this year's elections from Meerut. In addition to him, actress Kangana Ranaut was announced as the candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.
More about BJP candidate list
Other prominent candidates include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Odisha's Sambalpur, former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar, party spokesman Sambit Patra from Puri, Andhra Pradesh unit chief D.Purandeswari from Rajahmundry, and former Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, who quit the Congress, from Rajampet.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently returned to the party from the Congress, has been fielded from Belgaum and former state minister K. Sudhakar from Chikballapur. In Kerala, state chief K. Surendran has been fielded from Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting.
Sitting MP Varun Gandhi has been denied a ticket from UP's Pilibhit and UP minister Jitin Prasad fielded in his place. Longtime Bareilly MP and former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has also been dropped and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar was named the candidate.
Arun Govil's career trajectory
Post Ramayan, Arun Govil ventured into TV shows like Luv Kush, Vishwamitra, Phoolwanti, and more. In a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment, Govil recently appeared in OMG 2, sharing the screen with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
(with inputs from PTI)
Published March 24th, 2024 at 21:28 IST
