BJP's recently released 5th list of candidates carries Arun Govil's name. The actor will be contesting this year's elections from Meerut. In addition to him, actress Kangana Ranaut was announced as the candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Other prominent candidates include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Odisha's Sambalpur, former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar, party spokesman Sambit Patra from Puri, Andhra Pradesh unit chief D.Purandeswari from Rajahmundry, and former Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, who quit the Congress, from Rajampet.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently returned to the party from the Congress, has been fielded from Belgaum and former state minister K. Sudhakar from Chikballapur. In Kerala, state chief K. Surendran has been fielded from Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

Sitting MP Varun Gandhi has been denied a ticket from UP's Pilibhit and UP minister Jitin Prasad fielded in his place. Longtime Bareilly MP and former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has also been dropped and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar was named the candidate.

Arun Govil's career trajectory

Post Ramayan, Arun Govil ventured into TV shows like Luv Kush, Vishwamitra, Phoolwanti, and more. In a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment, Govil recently appeared in OMG 2, sharing the screen with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

(with inputs from PTI)