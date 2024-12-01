Luca Guadagnino On Queer Ban In Turkey: Wonder If They’ve Seen The Movie

Director Luca Guadagnino, whose latest film "Queer" was banned in Turkey last month, called out authorities for "obtuse censorship" and pledged to fight the institution that wants to tarnish the "inevitable powers" of cinema.

Set in 1950s Mexico City, "Queer" follows an outcast American expat, played by Daniel Craig, who becomes infatuated with a younger man (Drew Starkey).

Guadagnino, also known for "Call Me By Your Name", "Suspiria", and "Bones and All", said he hopes people in Turkey download his film and watch it.

The filmmaker, who serves as jury head of the ongoing Marrakech Film Festival, questioned the ban on "Queer" at a press conference in the Moroccan city.

"I wonder if they've seen the movie or if they are just judging it by the outline or, let's say, the facetious stupidity of some journalist focusing on James Bond going gay. It's an obtuse censorship particularly in this world where you can download the movie.

"I am scandalised by cinema. I am shocked by it, that I'm going to fight the institution who wants to tarnish its inevitable powers. You can download the movie. I mean, if someone in Turkey downloads the movie, I'm happy," Guadagnino said, as reported by Variety.

They banned the movie because they said it was "creating social disorder", he added.

"I really hope they do believe that the form of the movie brings the possibility of societal collapse. Because this means that my belief in the power of cinema is true and not delusional." According to reports, "Queer" -- based on the 1985 novel by William S Burroughs -- was banned in Turkey as it contains "provocative content that would endanger the peace of society", which led streamer MUBI to cancel a film festival which it was set to open.