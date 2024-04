Advertisement

After Prithviraj Sukumaran, KR Gokul from the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham is making headlines for losing excesssive weight for his character in the film. Gokul, who played the role of Hakim shed 28 Kg. Now, the actor's transformation photo has left netizens in shock.

KR Gokul's transformation photo goes viral

On April 7, KR Gokul took to his offiical Instagram handle to share a photo of himself revealing his transformation for the film. The actor's pose was similar to the pose of Bale from the Hollywood film Machinist. Along with the post, the actor penned a long note sharing his transformation journey.

Advertisement

He wrote, "ð–Ļ𝗇 𝗉𝗋ð–ū𝗉𝖚𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 ð–ŋ𝗈𝗋 𝗆𝗒 𝗋𝗈𝗠ð–ū 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁ð–ū 𝗆𝗈𝗏𝗂ð–ū ð– ð–šð–―ð—Žð—ƒð–ūð–ū𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖚𝗆 - The Goat Life, ð–Ļ 𝗌𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁𝗍 𝗂𝗇𝗌𝗉𝗂𝗋𝖚𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 ð–ŋ𝗋𝗈𝗆 ð–Ē𝗁𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗂𝖚𝗇 ð–Ąð–šð— ð–ū’𝗌 𝗋ð–ū𝗆𝖚𝗋𝗄𝖚ð–ŧ𝗠ð–ū ð–―ð–ūð–―ð—‚ð–žð–šð—ð—‚ð—ˆð—‡. 𝖧𝗂𝗌 𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗋𝖚𝗒𝖚𝗠𝗈ð–ŋ 𝖚𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝗌𝗈𝗆𝗇𝗂𝖚𝖞, ð–ģ𝗋ð–ū𝗏𝗈𝗋 ð–ąð–ū𝗓𝗇𝗂𝗄, 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁ð–ū 2004 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗂𝗠𝗠ð–ū𝗋, ð–ģ𝗁ð–ū 𝖎𝖚𝖞𝗁𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍, 𝗐𝗁ð–ū𝗋ð–ū 𝗁ð–ū ð–―ð—‹ð—ˆð—‰ð—‰ð–ūð–― 28 𝖊ð–Ķ 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁 𝖚 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖞𝗍 ð–―ð—‚ð–ū𝗍 𝗈ð–ŋ 𝗐𝖚𝗍ð–ū𝗋, 𝖚𝗇 𝖚𝗉𝗉𝗠ð–ū, ð–šð—‡ð–― 𝗈𝗇ð–ū 𝖞𝗎𝗉 𝗈ð–ŋ 𝖞𝗈ð–ŋð–ŋð–ūð–ū ð–―ð–šð—‚ð— ð—’, ð–―ð–ūð–ū𝗉𝗠𝗒 𝗂𝗆𝗉𝗋ð–ū𝗌𝗌ð–ūð–― 𝗆ð–ū."

Advertisement

He added, "ð–Ąð–šð— ð–ū’𝗌 𝗉ð–ū𝗋ð–ŋ𝗈𝗋𝗆𝖚𝗇𝖞ð–ū ð–ū𝗠ð–ū𝗏𝖚𝗍ð–ūð–― 𝗍𝗁ð–ū ð–ŋ𝗂𝗠𝗆 𝗍𝗈 𝖞𝗎𝗠𝗍 𝗌𝗍𝖚𝗍𝗎𝗌, ð–šð—‡ð–― ð–Ļ 𝗈ð–ŋð–ŋð–ū𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗍𝗋𝗂ð–ŧ𝗎𝗍ð–ū 𝗍𝗈 𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗍𝖚𝗠ð–ū𝗇𝗍 ð–šð—‡ð–― 𝖚𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒, 𝖚𝗌 𝖚 ð–―ð–ū𝗏𝗈𝗍ð–ūð–― ð–šð–―ð—†ð—‚ð—‹ð–ū𝗋 𝗈ð–ŋ 𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄."

Prithviraj Sukumaran shed 30 kgs for his role in Aadujeevitham

Previously, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed how his character Najeeb Muhammed was required to have body transformation in the film. While certain sequences needed the actor to be fat, rest of the sequences demanded the actor to be skinny. To match his character's expectations, Prithviraj Sukumaran shed 30 Kgs in 9 months.

Aadujeevitham is originlly made in Malayalam. The film hit the theatres on March 28. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life earned â‚đ100 crores globally in just 9 days of its release.Â