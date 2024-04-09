Advertisement

After Prithviraj Sukumaran, KR Gokul from the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham is making headlines for losing excesssive weight for his character in the film. Gokul, who played the role of Hakim shed 28 Kg. Now, the actor's transformation photo has left netizens in shock.

KR Gokul's transformation photo goes viral

On April 7, KR Gokul took to his offiical Instagram handle to share a photo of himself revealing his transformation for the film. The actor's pose was similar to the pose of Bale from the Hollywood film Machinist. Along with the post, the actor penned a long note sharing his transformation journey.

He wrote, "𝖨𝗇 𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗉𝖺𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗆𝗒 𝗋𝗈𝗅𝖾 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗆𝗈𝗏𝗂𝖾 𝖠𝖺𝖽𝗎𝗃𝖾𝖾𝗏𝗂𝗍𝗁𝖺𝗆 - The Goat Life, 𝖨 𝗌𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁𝗍 𝗂𝗇𝗌𝗉𝗂𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗆 𝖢𝗁𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖡𝖺𝗅𝖾’𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖺𝖻𝗅𝖾 𝖽𝖾𝖽𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇. 𝖧𝗂𝗌 𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗒𝖺𝗅 𝗈𝖿 𝖺𝗇 𝗂𝗇𝗌𝗈𝗆𝗇𝗂𝖺𝖼, 𝖳𝗋𝖾𝗏𝗈𝗋 𝖱𝖾𝗓𝗇𝗂𝗄, 𝗂𝗇 𝗍𝗁𝖾 2004 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗋, 𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖬𝖺𝖼𝗁𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍, 𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗋𝖾 𝗁𝖾 𝖽𝗋𝗈𝗉𝗉𝖾𝖽 28 𝖪𝖦 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁 𝖺 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖼𝗍 𝖽𝗂𝖾𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗐𝖺𝗍𝖾𝗋, 𝖺𝗇 𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗅𝖾, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝖼𝗎𝗉 𝗈𝖿 𝖼𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝖾 𝖽𝖺𝗂𝗅𝗒, 𝖽𝖾𝖾𝗉𝗅𝗒 𝗂𝗆𝗉𝗋𝖾𝗌𝗌𝖾𝖽 𝗆𝖾."

He added, "𝖡𝖺𝗅𝖾’𝗌 𝗉𝖾𝗋𝖿𝗈𝗋𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾 𝖾𝗅𝖾𝗏𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗂𝗅𝗆 𝗍𝗈 𝖼𝗎𝗅𝗍 𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗎𝗌, 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨 𝗈𝖿𝖿𝖾𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖻𝗎𝗍𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗍𝖺𝗅𝖾𝗇𝗍 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖺𝗋𝗍𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒, 𝖺𝗌 𝖺 𝖽𝖾𝗏𝗈𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝖽𝗆𝗂𝗋𝖾𝗋 𝗈𝖿 𝗁𝗂𝗌 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗄."

Prithviraj Sukumaran shed 30 kgs for his role in Aadujeevitham

Previously, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed how his character Najeeb Muhammed was required to have body transformation in the film. While certain sequences needed the actor to be fat, rest of the sequences demanded the actor to be skinny. To match his character's expectations, Prithviraj Sukumaran shed 30 Kgs in 9 months.

Aadujeevitham is originlly made in Malayalam. The film hit the theatres on March 28. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life earned ₹100 crores globally in just 9 days of its release.