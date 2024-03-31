×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Shows Slight Growth

Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham sparked profound discussions about the long-standing struggles and isolation that Arab immigrants have faced.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham poster
Aadujeevitham poster | Image:Aadujeevitham poster
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival thriller made a big splash at the box office during its three-day run in theatres. The Malayalam film, which premiered in theaters on March 28 sparked profound discussions about the long-standing struggles and isolation that Arab immigrants have faced. There is a high expectation that this momentum will continue, resulting in continued success at the box office over the long weekend.

Prithviraj's film witnesses a slight growth 

Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crores in India, as per Sacnilk. On its second day, the film's collection dropped to ₹6.50 crore, showing a downfall of 14.08 percent. On the third day, the film ₹7.75 crore, bringing its total three-day collections to ₹21.6 crore. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life witnessed a growth of 24 percent on its third day in theatres.

 

A still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life | Image: X

 

The Malayalam version grossed ₹18.55 crore, Kannada ₹0.1 crore, Tamil ₹1.7 crore, Telugu ₹1.05 crore, and Hindi ₹0.2 crore. Disney+ Hotstar has also secured the digital streaming rights to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham. Although the release date has yet to be announced, according to reports, the film will be available for digital streaming 45 days after its theatrical release.

Advertisement

The Goat Life has been in the work since 2009, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

It was never about funds, said Prithviraj as Blessy has also pulled double duty as a producer. The actor stated, "Even in 2009, Blessy's vision for the film was grand. Back then, it was impossible to do the filming in Malayalam, and be hoping to find some sense in the business model. It took us 10 years to finally get to a point where we could think of doing this and maybe think of making the money back."

Advertisement

 

A still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life | Image: X

 

"The revenue streams have opened up and the industry has changed. Finances were never in question because Blessy is producing it himself and I know, in all honesty, that he has put his life savings into it," the Malayalam star told PTI.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Rachin Ravindra on CSK

8 minutes ago
HIMANTA

Himanta to AIUDF Chief

10 minutes ago
Europe

Europe likely to lower

12 minutes ago
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave

Heatwave in Odisha

29 minutes ago
Easter 2024

Easter 2024 Wishes

33 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham BO Day 2

37 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad

Broad on LSG vs PBKS

39 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 2

42 minutes ago
Lucknow International Airport Terminal 3 is to be operational with world-class facilities.

Lucknow Airport T 3

an hour ago
Delhi Traffic

Delhi Traffic Police

an hour ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Pooran on Mayank Yadav

an hour ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

2 hours ago
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday

Church Set on Fire

2 hours ago
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge

Prof Booked Visva Bharati

2 hours ago
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna & Ebden win Miami

2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

EC Seizes Rs 7.8cr Cash

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo