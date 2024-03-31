Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival thriller made a big splash at the box office during its three-day run in theatres. The Malayalam film, which premiered in theaters on March 28 sparked profound discussions about the long-standing struggles and isolation that Arab immigrants have faced. There is a high expectation that this momentum will continue, resulting in continued success at the box office over the long weekend.

Prithviraj's film witnesses a slight growth

Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crores in India, as per Sacnilk. On its second day, the film's collection dropped to ₹6.50 crore, showing a downfall of 14.08 percent. On the third day, the film ₹7.75 crore, bringing its total three-day collections to ₹21.6 crore. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life witnessed a growth of 24 percent on its third day in theatres.

A still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life | Image: X

The Malayalam version grossed ₹18.55 crore, Kannada ₹0.1 crore, Tamil ₹1.7 crore, Telugu ₹1.05 crore, and Hindi ₹0.2 crore. Disney+ Hotstar has also secured the digital streaming rights to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham. Although the release date has yet to be announced, according to reports, the film will be available for digital streaming 45 days after its theatrical release.

The Goat Life has been in the work since 2009, says Prithviraj Sukumaran

It was never about funds, said Prithviraj as Blessy has also pulled double duty as a producer. The actor stated, "Even in 2009, Blessy's vision for the film was grand. Back then, it was impossible to do the filming in Malayalam, and be hoping to find some sense in the business model. It took us 10 years to finally get to a point where we could think of doing this and maybe think of making the money back."

"The revenue streams have opened up and the industry has changed. Finances were never in question because Blessy is producing it himself and I know, in all honesty, that he has put his life savings into it," the Malayalam star told PTI.