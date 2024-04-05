Advertisement

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been going steady at the box office in India. Helmed by Blessy, the film opened at ₹7.6 crore, followed by a downfall of ₹1 crore. However, over the weekend, the film showed a spike in the collection. As the movie has entered its second week, let's take a look at Aadujeevitham's 1-week collection.

Aadujeevitham box office collection week 1

Also known as The Goat Life, the film earned ₹3.75 crore on the seventh day of the week with maximum collection in the Malayalam language - ₹3.25 crore. This took the movie's total box office collection to ₹43.85 crores. However, as the film entered the second week in the theatres, it witnessed a slight drop in the collection, minting ₹3.15 on the second Thursday.

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life had an overall 32.00 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, with a maximum recorded in Kottayam - 62.25 per cent. Adding the second Thursday collection to the first week's collection, the film's total now stands at ₹47 crore.

Advertisement

Seeing the total collection, we expect the movie to enter ₹50 crore club in two days.

ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is based on the real-life struggles of a Malayali migrant worker stuck in Saudi Arabia. Since the film released in the theatres, Prithviraj and Blessy have been receiving praise from celebs across the Indian cinema. The latest to join the echo of praises is Padma Bhushan awardee and former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan. He was awe-struck with Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment to the character. He even went as far as to say that the film deserves its very own run at the Oscars. "It’s an excellent film, they have done their job extremely well. I must mention Prithviraj, he has added life to the movie, especially with his expressions. He has surpassed all his past movies. In all, I hope the film may get an Oscar Award. All the best!" he said.