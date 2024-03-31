Advertisement

Aadujeevitham, a survival drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently receiving rave reviews from moviegoers all over the world. The film, directed by Blessy, is reportedly set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar shortly after its theatrical run ends. According to recent updates, the Aadujeevitham OTT version will likely have a longer runtime.

The Goat Life's OTT version to have a longer runtime?

In a recent interview, director Blessy, who returned to filmmaking with Aadujeevitham after an 11-year hiatus, spoke at length about the film's production. Surprisingly, the director revealed that the Prithviraj starrer was originally a much longer film with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes. However, in order to fit The Goat Life into the standard length of a feature film, the filmmaker had to cut more than thirty minutes of footage.

The Goat Life poster | Image: X

However, director Blessy has confirmed that the uncut version of the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran will be released soon. According to the latest rumours, the highly anticipated Aadujeevitham OTT version will have a longer runtime. The makers are reportedly planning to release the uncut version of the film on Disney+ Hotstar shortly after it concludes its theatrical run. Given The Goat Life's successful theatrical run, the film may follow in the footsteps of Premalu and Manjummel Boys and have a longer theatrical run. In that case, the film will be released on OTT only in May 2024.

The Goat Life still| Image: X

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film keeps the cash registers ringing

Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹7.60 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. On its second day, the film's collection dropped to ₹6.50 crore, showing a downfall of 14.08 percent. On the third day, the film ₹7.75 crore, bringing its total three-day collections to ₹21.6 crore. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life witnessed a growth of 24 percent on its third day in theatres.