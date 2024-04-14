×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Aavesham BO Collection Day 1: Film Becomes Fahadh Faasil's Highest Solo Box Office Debut To Date

The Jithu Madhavan-directed film Aavesham which features Fahadh Faasil in a never-before-seen role has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aavesham
Aavesham | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil, released in theaters on April 11. The Jithu Madhavan-directed film, which features the National Award-winning actor in a never-before-seen role, has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. According to reports, Aavesham had a massive opening at the global box office on Day 1. The film has grossed more than ₹3.5 crore at the Kerala box office alone.

Aavesham opens to a great start at the box office

According to recent reports, Aavesham has had a massive box office debut. Because of the overwhelmingly positive reviews, Fahadh Faasil's action comedy has been a box office hit. Interestingly, the Jithu Madhavan-directed film grossed more than ₹3.5 crore at the Kerala box office on its opening day. The film's total worldwide opening collection reportedly exceeded ₹7.5 crore. A detailed box office collection report is expected to be released soon.

Aavesham poster | Image: IMDb

 

Interestingly, Aavesham has now become the National Award-winning actor's highest solo box office debut to date. The massive audience turnout, excellent reviews, word-of-mouth publicity, and additional shows across Kerala ensure that Aavesham is gearing up for an incredible first weekend at the box office.

Aavesham still | Image: IMDb

 

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Pushpa 2

Following the April 11 release of Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil will be gearing up for the long-slated release of arguably one of the most awaited films of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor will be reprising his role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The Sukumar directorial is slated for an August 15 theatrical release. Following this, he has Sudheesh Sankar's Maareesan, in Tamil. More importantly, Fahadh Faasil will also be featuring in Rajinikanth's TJ Gnanavel directorial, Vettaiyan. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

