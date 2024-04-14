×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Aavesham Box Office Day 2: Fahadh Faasil's Film Earns ₹10.50 Crore Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, a self-styled gangster in Aavesham. The Vikram star has not only acted in the movie but is also one of the producers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aavesham poster
Aavesham poster | Image:Fahadh Faasil/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham released on the occasion of Eid. The Jithu Madhavan directorial opened to a decent start at the box office and has earned ₹7 crore in two days in India. After back-to-back Malayalam films have worked well in 2024, namely Anweshippin Kandethum, Bramayugam, Premalu and Manjummel Boys, it seems like the stage is set for another hit from the industry.

A still from Aavesham | Image: Fahadh Faasil/Instagram 

What is Aavesham about?

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, a self-styled gangster in Aavesham. Aju (Hipzter), Bibi (Mithun Jai Shankar), and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavaz) are three young men from Kerala who join a Bengaluru engineering college. When seniors subject them to a cruel bout of ragging, they decide to seek revenge by finding a local rowdy who will back them. The rest of the film follows their bond. The film is a funny rollercoaster ride, which netizens have said is a treat for Fahadh's fans.

Aavesham poster | Image: Fahadh Faasil/Instagram 

Aavesham box office breakdown

On day one of its release, which coincided with Eid, Aavesham collected ₹3.65 crore, followed by ₹3.35 crore on its second day. The nett total in India for the film is a little over ₹7 crore. Worldwide it has minted ₹10.5 crore. The first weekend collection of the film may end up a little over ₹10 crore, which is decent for the moderately budgeted film.    

Fahadh not only acts in the movie but is also its producer. Talking about it, the Vikram star told Onmanorama, "I have a lot of limitations as an actor. I believe I am a better producer than an actor.”

“It was an entirely different experience. I have never played such a character before. My characters have always been subtle. So playing this loud character was a new experience for me,” Fahadh added.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Advertisement
