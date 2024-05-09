Advertisement

The Malayalam film industry is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Most movies of the language released this year have been declared superhits with a massive reception. The latest to join the brigade is Faahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham which is inching closer to grossing ₹100 crore at the domestic box office in less than a month of theatrical run. The film has secured the third spot in the top 5 Malayalam grossers in the country of all time. Interestingly, 4 out of the top 5 movies were released this year. Check out the other four.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham secures fifth spot

Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy became one of the most talked about films of this year. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as an immigrant Indian worker Najeeb settled in Saudi Arabia. The survival drama, based on real-life events, narrates the hardships he faced in the Middle Eastern country as he was forced to become a goat herder. The film received a positive response from critics and audiences alike and minted ₹84.76 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Pulimurugan is the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam movie



Official poster of Pulimurugan | Image: IMDb

Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan releaed in 2016. The film is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies that has made it to the top 5 list. Two songs from the action thriller were shortlisted for the Academy Awards for Original Song in 2017. The movie raked in ₹76.67 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham enters the list of top-grossing Malayalam movies

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. The action comedy film was released on April 11. Within a month of its theatrical run, the movie has minted a total of ₹82.65 crore as per Sacnilk. Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil's directorial Premalu (2024) has also made a long-lasting impression with the audience and ranks sixth in the list of highest grossers with ₹75.37 cr in the domestic collection.

Survival drama film 2018 is the second highest-grossing Malayalam movie in India

Released in 2023, the Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 also made roars upon release. The survival drama explores the lives of people from different backgrounds residing in Kerala who face the catastrophic events of a flood and decide to unite and coordinate to overcome the situation. As per Sacnilk, the movie raked in ₹92.85 Cr at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Which is the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in India?

Recently released Malayalam film Manjummel Boys tops the charts of highest grosser. The film explores the events that follow after a group of 11 friends take a trip to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal and one of them falls down in the save also known as the Devil’s Kitchen. The movie has scripted history by minting ₹141.61 Cr in India.